I don’t want to celebrate the holidays this year with all the gift-giving. The reason is that my dad lost his job, and we don’t have any money for presents. Don’t tell me to make something because that is dumb and lame. Both of my siblings feel the same. We are all teenagers now since my little brother just turned 13 in October, and all three of us just roll our eyes at the idea of making handwritten holiday cards to give out to everyone.
Now I sit around wishing that the calendar would tell me that it is already Jan. 2, so that we can all just go back to normal life. It’s hard to watch my friends get so excited about the gifts they will be receiving.
Since I don’t want to make arts-and-crafts gifts, what can I do to get through this holiday season, especially since it is sure to be rough for our family?
— Not Excited in the Least This Year, via email
Dear Not Excited In The Least This Year: I’m sorry to hear that your father lost his job, especially at this time of year. However, I trust he is a resourceful person and that he is already searching for his next career opportunity.
In the meantime, don’t lose hope. Your parents may come up with some creative ways for your family to enjoy the holidays, even on a very limited budget. Be as helpful as you can around the house so that your parents can focus as much of their time as possible on your father’s job search.
Do ask them if there is anything you can do to help, such as typing up a resume or helping search for job opportunities online. Another thing you might be able to do is network with your friends and their parents to help your father. Before you take this step, discuss this first and get your parents’ approval of the idea. You never know who might be able to help or make a key referral during a job search. Sometimes individuals can fall into tunnel vision with a job search by simply looking in only one or two familiar places for their next opportunities.
By contacting as many people as your family is comfortable with, you can greatly increase the odds of finding a valuable new opportunity. Networking is often an overlooked art, so at the very least bring this topic up with your parents.
And as for holiday gifts, instead of making a card, scrapbook or some other craft project, how about you think back on some great and funny stories about each member of your family? You can go around the room at your holiday celebration and tell one funny and one heartfelt story about each member of your family. Take your time to think about what to say and practice the stories several times in advance.
I trust your family will truly appreciate these “gifts,” which indeed are great gifts as they come from the heart and will take time and effort to craft, practice and deliver well. And if you’re confident enough after you’ve practiced, you might have one of your siblings record you as you are telling these stories for future viewings. You just might turn this holiday into a truly special one that will always be remembered.
Dear Dr. Wallace: My youngest brother comes into my room almost every night after dinner and asks me to hang out. Sometimes he wants to play video games and other times he wants to watch a movie or a video with me.
When I have free time, I’ll hang out with him a little. But most of the time I’m studying and reading for my classes.
The other evening when he came in to make his usual request, I looked up from one of my textbooks and turned him down, but I did say we could hang out Saturday morning. He just looked at me and said, “You read too much!” He then turned and walked out of my room without saying another word.
Once he left it got me thinking, is it possible that I am reading too much? Is there such a thing as reading a textbook too much or for too long?
Dear A Serious Student: It’s unlikely that you are reading too much, but the true indicator of this is the results you are receiving. If your grades are good and consistent across your classes, and you’re spending about the same amount of time per subject, then you are likely reading and studying for the right amount of time.
You should also compare the subjects that are not the easiest ones for you. Look at the time you’re investing in the other subjects and conduct your comparison accordingly to plan your study schedule. And of course, continue to spend quality time with your brother when you can.
The good news is that you are setting a good example for your younger brother. As he grows older, you can remind him that serious studying is necessary to succeed at school, especially as he enters high school. Do your best to mentor him with his own schoolwork since you obviously have a good routine established that he may benefit by emulating.