Dear Dr. Wallace:

I don’t want to celebrate the holidays this year with all the gift-giving. The reason is that my dad lost his job, and we don’t have any money for presents. Don’t tell me to make something because that is dumb and lame. Both of my siblings feel the same. We are all teenagers now since my little brother just turned 13 in October, and all three of us just roll our eyes at the idea of making handwritten holiday cards to give out to everyone.

— Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

