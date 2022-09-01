From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I hear a lot of people talk about Heaven and the streets that are paved with gold and the gates of pearl and about crowns being passed out, but there aren’t too many that talk about worshiping Jesus. Is Heaven about us or about Christ?
– H.W.
Dear H.W.: There will be no egos in Heaven. “Nothing impure will ever enter [Heaven], nor will anyone who does what is shameful or deceitful” (Revelation 21:27, NIV).
When we reach Heaven, there will be no opportunity to brag of our exploits, our ambitions, or the joys of our pleasure; but we will have eternity to rejoice in how the Lord blessed our lives in the midst of hardship and blessing. We will fully understand that it was Christ who lived in us and glorified Himself in our weaknesses. We will be blessed to serve our Lord and Savior.
Moses gave up all earthly glory and possessions to identify with God’s people. He was the adopted child of an Egyptian princess, but he gave up the kingdom and crown of Egypt to be a child of God. He was educated in the finest schools, but he gave up the prestige to learn the wisdom of God. Moses gave up the royal scepter to be rich in God’s law. The prophet was known as a shepherd, a leader, a deliverer, a lawgiver, and a judge. But Moses said, “O my Lord, I am… Your servant” (Exodus 4:10); and when he died, God spoke of him as, “Moses My servant” (Joshua 1:2).
It may take a lifetime to accumulate wealth, but it can vanish in the blink of an eye. While the Bible teaches us to store up treasures in Heaven, the greatest treasure is in knowing that we will be rewarded by His very presence — forevermore.
Ever since Pastor Ottis “Chip” Taylor slipped out of Ukraine just days ahead of the Russian invasion early this year, he has committed himself to helping the ongoing cause of freedom in his adopted homeland.
Holiday weekends are a time when people are eager to get out of town and visit friends, family and places.
Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will begin resurfacing and restriping Gloucester Street on Tuesday from U.S. 17 to Newcastle Street.
Boy Scouts of America Troop 204 recognized five of its own Monday as Eagle Scouts.
A loving light of inspiration and family commitment went dark late Friday night on Parkwood Drive in front of Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital.
Students in the marching band at Brunswick High School are inviting the community to join them in an initiative that will benefit small business owners in developing countries.