Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 18 and engaged to be married to a wonderful guy who is 23. He alternates between treating me like a lady and treating me like a queen. Either way, I’ll admit I am super fond on him, and he truly makes me feel great whenever I’m with him!
We haven’t set a date yet for our nuptials, but we would like to get married next year, especially since we probably won’t be able to have a large wedding for the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19 anyway. Weddings take so long to plan and book in advance, so we are thinking of getting married in 2021, once things get better in terms of social gatherings. I’ve told my fiancé everything about my family. He has met my parents, sisters, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
My concern is that my fiancé has told me nothing about his family. He’s pretty uncomfortable discussing this topic and has said that it is no concern of mine since he is not too proud of them, whatever that means. All of my close friends and family members are telling me not to marry him until he opens up about his family history. It has me wondering, why is he so secretive? He won’t even tell me where he was born. I’ve asked him what nationality he is, and he always says “human race.” I’m concerned about all of this, and now I am having my first few creeping thoughts and doubts about marrying him.
I’m really in the middle of a big conundrum because he is so wonderful with me 99% of the time, but this 1% issue about his family background now has me shaky about moving forward with the marriage. Fortunately, I now have a great excuse not to rush into anything. In fact, one of my girlfriends, who works with a wedding planning company, has told me that their whole industry is in chaos these days and that it will take a long time for things to get back on track. She thinks it may take at least four or five more months to get anything booked again, and even then, there will be a huge backlog of couples who want to have big weddings.
— Bride To Be or Not To Be?
Dear Bride To Be Or Not To Be: I do feel strongly that there should be no secrets in a marriage. You absolutely have the right to know about the family background of the man that may be your future children’s father. Rather than calling off all the wedding plans, give him an opportunity to warm up to finally discussing this matter with you.
Tell him you will not judge him by who his family is or what they may have done in the past. As long as he does not have any truly hideous skeletons in his closet, then you should not look down upon him for circumstances and/or past actions that are or have been out of this control.
One good way to try to do this would be to ask him to put himself in your place. Have him imagine the circumstances were reversed and that you knew all about his family, but he knew nothing about yours.