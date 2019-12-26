From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I gave my life to Christ as a child. My parents were thrilled but failed to write down the date. Some suggest that if I cannot point to a time and place, I am not really saved. Is this true?
— C.S.
Dear C.S.: While there is only one way to salvation in Christ Jesus (John 14:6), people come to the moment of salvation in many different settings. Some conversions are sudden and dramatic, a radical change from one way of living to another. As Saul of Tarsus approached the city of Damascus on a mission to arrest followers of Jesus, a brilliant light suddenly blinded him and he heard the voice of the Lord (Acts 22:7). From that moment on, Saul received the revelation of Christ and began serving the One he had once rejected.
Others come to Christ over time. The apostle Peter may have been like this — wavering and uncertain at first and only later coming to a firm commitment to Jesus. The Bible doesn’t give the details. The important thing is not the circumstances of how we come to Christ, but that we do come, and that we are sure we are now trusting Christ for our salvation.
For those uncertain of their decision to receive Christ as personal Savior, don’t let another moment go by without settling where you stand with the Savior. Nowhere in the Bible are we promised a second chance after death, nor are we promised even one more day of life. The Bible tells us that today is the time for salvation (2 Corinthians 6:2).
Certain things do happen when we give our lives to Christ, and if we understand what they are, it will give us a solid foundation against every doubt Satan hurls against us. We will have a new journey and we will never walk it alone, for Christ walks with us.