From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Easter Sunday’s message to the world is that Jesus is alive! Will we ever truly see Him bodily and experience supernatural power?
— E.M.
Dear E.M.: The psalmist said, “I will see Your face in righteousness; I shall be satisfied when I awake in Your likeness” (Psalm 17:15). All those who know Christ as their personal Lord and Savior will see Him in all of His splendor and glory. In His Sermon on the Mount, He said, “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God” (Matthew 5:8).
What a promise this is. But we do not have to wait to know His power. He gives it to us while we live: a supernatural power to overcome temptations, to smile through tears, to experience joy despite life’s burdens. His Spirit raises us up from the mundane, the monotonous, and the hopelessness that we encounter on earth. He brings us out of spiritual lifelessness and transforms us day by day.
Imagine plugging in to such power as this — to tap into the power of the Lord Jesus Christ. He calls us to follow Him and to serve Him and He does not do that without enabling us. Imagine what transformation would take place in our families if we were to follow Him in such a way that He empowers us to do His work. When we work in our own power, we struggle. With Christ, though, all things are possible and He enables us to do His will. What a reversal there would be in our culture’s deteriorating morals. What a lessening of tensions we would see in individuals, groups, and even nations! What a new purpose and power we would experience if we caught the wonder of the Biblical trust that Jesus is alive!
Believe this great and mighty truth that can fuel such a transformation.