From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m a Christian but I don’t understand the purpose of praying about things if we’re first to pray for God’s will. If God’s will is the overriding standard, then what good does it do to pray at all?
– W.P.
Dear W.P.: The Bible declares that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyone, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness, because it pleases God our Savior (see 1 Timothy 2:1–3). This gives us a clear command, which we should obey every day. At times we may feel like we can do very little to influence world events. But God is at work, and the most important thing we can do is pray each and every day.
There’s no substitute for a personal walk with God. This is how we deepen our relationship with Him. He strengthens us to face temptations and doubts that Satan wants to throw in our pathway. It also enables Christians to help others as they struggle with questions about God and His ways, because He always does what is right.
It’s important to know beyond a shadow of doubt that you belong to the Savior. If you do, you will want to spend time thinking of Him, talking to Him and hearing from Him. Prayer and Bible reading is the Christian’s foundation of enjoying a relationship with God, and it strengthens the Christian’s faith and witness. God speaks to us through the Bible, and we speak to God in prayer. Both are essential to living the Christian life before the world.
There’s no limit to God’s wisdom; there’s no limit to His power. And He blesses those who follow Him, receiving His mercy and love. “We will give ourselves continually to prayer and to the ministry of the word” (Acts 6:4).
