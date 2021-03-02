From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There is so much evil in our society today and government seems to be at the heart of all the problems. Is this a fair diagnosis, and can anyone turn the world around?
— A.S.
Dear A.S.: The world’s specialists may employ all the diplomacy and skill at their command, but at best they reach only symptoms, and the cleverest of this world’s leaders have failed to diagnose the cause of our disease. Psychiatrists talk with thousands of people and diagnose their ailments, but a psychiatrist once remarked, “I have a difficult time offering a curative.”
The Bible provides the curative — the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. God’s Word tells us that the human heart is “deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked” (Jeremiah 17:9). Human behavior is warped because of sin.
Many object to the word sin, but it is as real as cancer, leprosy, or leukemia. These realities rob us of hope, bring despair, and remind us of death. But sin is curable. Every trace of it can be removed, for God has provided something that can cleanse the vilest sinner and make him or her as pure as fresh-fallen snow.
Life is a tangled mass of pitfalls and dangers. Everywhere lurk moral entanglements that threaten the soul. One thing is for sure: We need outside help if we are to find our way to peace of heart and purposeful living.
The Bible tells us that there is only one way to God, and that is by the cross! We cannot overcome the difficulties of life without humbling ourselves before Almighty God and receiving the salvation offered by His Son Jesus Christ. We must change the direction of our life. This is mankind’s only hope and Christ gives the power to change when we put our trust and faith in Him.