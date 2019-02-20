From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am a very emotional person, but my husband is stoic and seldom can I know what he is thinking. In spite of having vastly different personalities, we have been happily married for many years. We have discussed this through the years and debate which way is the best?
— E.C.
Dear E.C.: Emotions in themselves are not wrong or sinful. God wove various personality traits into His created beings and often the differences complement one another. Some are quiet while others are talkative. Some are quick to respond while others are slow to action.
We shouldn’t despise or deny these differences. If we didn’t experience emotions, we couldn’t know God’s peace and joy. When Jesus was asked what the greatest commandment was, He replied that we should love the Lord our God with all of our heart, soul and mind (Matthew 22:37). These three traits make up the personality, and no people are exactly alike. Our Creator is unique and everything He does is also unique.
It may be surprising to realize that God experiences emotion, but remember that we are all created in His image. This is a staggering thought but true. How empty life would be without emotions!
The psalmist declared, “I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:14). This does not refer only to the human body but everything about us — our minds and emotions. Each person is complex and while we may have challenges in understanding one another, God perfectly understands everything about us.
We must admit, though, that our emotions can become twisted and even destructive, leading us to do or say things that are harmful to ourselves and others.
We must rely on Christ to fill our minds with the things that please Him and bring glory to Him.