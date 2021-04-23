From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I got saved while attending a Bible study group in my neighborhood. I thought my big problems would go away but nothing has changed. It makes me wonder if I really got saved since my life is still pretty messed up?
— D.S.
Dear D.S.: Not one account in the Bible tells us that living for God will be easy. Look at Joseph. He did the right thing and fled from temptation and ended up in prison. Look at the three Hebrews in the book of Daniel. They refused to worship anyone other than Almighty God and they were thrown in the fiery furnace by a pagan king.
David the shepherd boy stood before the great giant Goliath and said, “I come to you in the name of the Lord” (1 Samuel 17:45). When we encounter difficulties, if we rely on the Lord to strengthen us and teach us, He will be with us through it all and victory will be won.
There is nothing easy about the Christian life. It doesn’t mean that Christians cannot have fun times but for Christians, life is more about living joyfully no matter our circumstances. This is where we have the opportunity to show others that our strength comes from the Lord.
Reflect on Ephesians 6:11: “Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand.” Ask the Lord to change your sadness into joy because He will use everything in your life to make you fit to serve Him faithfully. God can take anything that happens to us — even bad things — and use them to shape us and make us into the person He desires — if we will let Him. Walk with Him and let your light shine.