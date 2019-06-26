From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am a new Christian with a desire to live a different life than I have the past 40 years. I struggle to break bad habits like using bad language. I say things I don’t realize until someone points it out to me. Does the Bible address this subject?
— F.M.
Dear F.M.: The fact that a person recognizes sinful behavior in their life indicates the presence of the Spirit of God moving in their heart, convicting them to make things right with God.
Each person has a tongue and a voice. These instruments of speech can be used destructively or employed constructively. When we become followers of Jesus, He sends His Holy Spirit to help us moment by moment, word by word. We should say nothing that we would not wish to say in the presence of the Lord; we should do nothing that we wouldn’t do in His presence.
The Scripture warns about evil communications that corrupt good manners. Off-color jokes and dirty stories have no place in the Christian life. The Bible says, “Let there be no filthiness nor foolish talk nor crude joking, which are out of place” (Ephesians 5:4, ESV). People can use their tongues to slander, to complain, to quarrel and to spew vile thoughts; or they can bring their tongues under the control of God’s Spirit. When a person’s tongue slips because of bad habits, the Christian will be convicted. Ask God to purify your tongue and keep your speech wholesome.
The Bible teaches that a man who can control his tongue can control his whole personality. Many Christians long to know God’s will and His will is for us to have disciplined minds and tongues.
Be encouraged to “put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge after the image of its creator” (Colossians 3:10, ESV).