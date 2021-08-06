From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I desperately want to stop drinking and have tried everything I know. I’ve gone as long as a year without a drink, but the first time something negative happens in my life, I turn back to what helps me forget my troubles. The problem is this: Alcohol makes me forget for a time, but when I come to my senses, my troubles are still present. My neighbors say Christ will help me. Is this really possible?
— A.F
Dear A.F.: There is always hope for the sinner, and the Bible says that we have all sinned and fall short of God’s glory. Many alcoholics have been converted to Jesus Christ and have been completely delivered from the terrible craving that they have had for many years.
Those who know something about alcoholism tell us that the first step toward deliverance is to have a strong desire to change and to verbally admit that they are an alcoholic. In saying this, they have stated a tremendous truth, for you can never be saved from your sins until you first of all admit, “I am a sinner,” and then have a desire to give up your life and let God take control. Jesus said, “I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly” (John 10:10).
Drunkenness is a sin, according to the Bible, and must be treated that way. It can lead to a sickness, of course, as it did with WWII veteran and Olympic athlete Louis Zamperini, whose remarkable life was featured in the film “Unbroken” and his testimony declared on a DVD “Captured by Grace.” Louis talked frequently about his battle with alcohol and depression; that is until he encountered the life-transforming power of Jesus Christ. He is the transformer of hearts. Never give up — God hasn’t.