From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Graham:
My mom has put her dad in a facility to help him conquer alcohol addiction. He has been very resistant and I’m afraid that he’ll just get out and go right back to drinking, and when he gets drunk he is very abusive. My mom is an incredible woman because my grandfather lives in her home and she is so patient with him. My mom keeps telling me to have hope that he will get victory over his dependency. Will God help him kick this terrible habit after 40 years and does God consider alcoholism a sin?
– D.G.
Dear D.G.: There is always hope. Many alcoholics have been converted to Jesus Christ and have been completely delivered from the terrible craving that they have had for many years. Those who know something about alcoholism tell us that the first step toward deliverance is to have a strong desire to change and to verbally admit that they are an alcoholic. In saying this, they have stated a tremendous truth, for we can never be saved from our sins until we first admit, “I am a sinner,” and then have a desire to surrender and let God take control. Jesus said, “I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly” (John 10:10).
The Bible says that drunkenness is a sin and must be treated that way. It can lead to a sickness, of course, as it did with WWII veteran and Olympic athlete Louis Zamperini, whose remarkable life was featured in the film “Unbroken” and his testimony declared on a DVD “Captured by Grace.” Louis talked frequently about his battle with alcohol and depression; that is until he encountered the life-transforming power of Jesus Christ, for he is the transformer of hearts.