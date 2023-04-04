From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Some scientists say that the great flood in Noah’s day happened as a natural disaster to ultimately give order to the continents. But many of these same intelligent people also claim that it had nothing to do with a greater being. What is the truth — God’s judgment or simply a natural phenomenon?
– G.F.
Dear G.F.: The great flood was not a natural catastrophe; it was a moral catastrophe. It came as a result of God’s judgment on the attitudes and actions of the people in the world of that time. God has set a time limit for our day as well.
God is indeed a God of love, but He’s also a God of judgment. He’s going to judge the world. The Bible says that God “has appointed a day on which He will judge the world in righteousness by the Man whom He has ordained” (Acts 17:31). That Man is Jesus Christ. Today the Holy Spirit is at work showing all people their spiritual need. The Scripture says that “He will convict the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment” (John 16:8).
Man’s condition at the time of the flood is not much different than it is now. The Bible says that before the flood occurred, the world was filled with violence. People glorified sin, gloried in sin, and loved it. Today every form of perversion recorded in human history is being practiced on an even greater scale.
There is a limit to God’s patience (see Genesis 6:3). There’s a choice to make: Receive Christ or die in sin. The day will come when Christ will return. Eternity will be before every person who has ever lived. There’s only one door to Heaven, and that is Jesus. The “Door” is still open; receive Him today.
