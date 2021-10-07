From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am a procrastinator and not proud of it. My sweet parents left me a family heirloom — a 19th century clock. A handwritten note was behind the small door. My mother wrote: Redeem the time (Ephesians 5:16). When I hear the clock strike the top of another hour, I realize I cannot get that wasted hour back ever again and always remember this note. Is there a secret to learning discipline in how to use time as a friend instead of an enemy?
— T.T.
Dear T.T.: The first mechanical clocks appeared in Europe in the 13th century. Since then, the way clocks are made and the way they work have changed a lot. Younger people are even irritated by the chimes because it interrupts their time of entertainment.
But having reminders of how we spend our time is a good thing. Our lives on Earth are short. Instead of wasting time — as we so easily do — God tells us to redeem the time. It means to be responsible for how we spend time. This requires us to seek Him and be looking for how He would have us spend our time. It doesn’t mean that times of leisure are bad, but wasting time has negative effects.
Time is marked in many ways and it makes up the past, present, and future. There is a future life with God for those who put their trust in Jesus. How wonderful to know that God Himself wants us to be with Him for all time — for eternity in Heaven. We must all make sure of our relationship to Jesus Christ and then ask Him to help us live each day for Him. “Redeeming the time, because the days are evil” (Ephesians 5:16).