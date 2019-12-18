From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
History records that there have always been storms, wars and various kinds of trouble, but it seems that there is an overabundance. Is this because we are buffeted with round-the-clock news or have difficulties increased, and what is the solution?
— T.T.
Dear T.T.: There has never been a time in history when so many storms have come together as they have in our lifetime. With constant news, people are more aware of worldwide turmoil, but it doesn’t change the fact that the continent of Africa is devastated by devastating famine and every kind of disease. Central and South America is in political and social chaos. Europe has gone through a time of enormous change and uncertainty, and war rages throughout the Middle East.
In America, we see continued racial division, homelessness, crime, physical and sexual abuse, and the disintegration of the traditional family. These storms are further complicated by plagues of many kinds, including sexually transmitted diseases. Alcoholism, drug addiction, pornography, and other dangerous behaviors are eating away at society. All of these are combined with earthquakes, physical storms, and natural disasters of many kinds across the land.
But Jesus said these are merely warnings of things yet to come — the beginning of sorrows.
Jesus said, “Because lawlessness will abound, the love of many will grow cold” (Matthew 24:12).
Do not let your heart grow cold today. Every person has the responsibility to respond to the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ on earth before death closes the door to life. There is a door to Heaven and there is a door to Hell. God, in His compassionate mercy, has provided that door to Heaven for us through Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection. Accept His gracious gift of salvation and do not delay.