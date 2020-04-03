From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am a scientist and have studied the religions of the world. I like the idea of being religious, but not by man’s interpretation of spiritual literature. I simply cannot believe in what man says God is.
— M.I.
Dear M.I.: God has put knowledge of Himself in the human heart. “Since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that [mankind is] without excuse” (Romans 1:20).
Many people say they just cannot believe. The problem isn’t that they cannot believe; they won’t believe, thinking that if they believe in Jesus Christ, it will change their way of living. This prevents many from committing themselves to the Savior.
Whether people believe or not, there is a day of judgment coming when everyone will stand before a righteous God to give an account for one thing — what did we do with Jesus Christ? Man’s excuse will not change the outcome. But man’s confession of Christ and what He has done for them will make all the difference.
There’s never been an era of more education — yet more confusion — in the world than the present era. Educators and brilliant scientists have not solved the world’s problems. Yet people continue to put hope in more learning and various spiritual experiences — all of it without God — believing that somehow the human race will save itself.
The Bible is not made up of man’s thoughts, it’s the very Word of God guiding lost souls to trust and believe Him.
“What will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?” (Mark 8:36). Make Him Lord and Master. He never turns His back on a repentant soul.