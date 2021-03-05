From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Some churches teach that people can win eternal life in Jesus as Savior after death. I am a Christian but I have to say that I don’t really know how to find the answer to this.
— L.D.
Dear L.D.: There is life after death and every individual must make the decision to repent of sin and receive Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior to inherit eternal life. Our eternity is determined while we live.
Many answers about life after death are deceiving and will lead people right into Hell.
Some say that people in Hell will make restitution and then be allowed into Heaven.
Others counsel that perhaps the Hell-bound will eventually be annihilated, put out of the misery of having to face the fact that they took the wrong road.
“Hell,” some say, “is what Christians have used to scare people into converting to Christ.” But is this really true? Did Jesus use scare tactics? No. Every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God is truth.
Jesus spoke the truth because of His deep love for us. If the truth scares us, it is the guilty conscience reacting to Truth.
The Bible says, “The dead do not praise the Lord” (Psalm 115:17).
There are two roads to the afterlife: one leads to Heaven, the other to Hell.
It is unbelief in the Lord Jesus Christ that shuts the door to Heaven and opens it to Hell. It is unbelief that rejects the Word of God and refuses Christ as Savior. It is unbelief that causes people to turn a deaf ear to the Gospel. Receive Him and the afterlife will be in the glorious presence of God.
The Bible admonishes all people to settle things with Christ as we live. “Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6:2).