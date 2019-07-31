From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What does it mean when the Bible says we should walk the narrow way? What does that really mean?
— O.F.
Dear O.F.: There are two roads of life, the world’s path and God’s path. Imagine a very wide road with people all walking in the same direction. In the center of that road is a narrow path that goes in the opposite direction — it can be a lonely road — but it’s the right road.
Jesus plainly pointed out these two roads. One is broad, lacking faith, convictions, morals and obedience to God. It’s the easy, popular, careless way. It is heavily traveled, but it leads to destruction. The other road is narrow and unpopular. This is why Jesus said, “Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it” (Matthew 7:13-14).
People who follow the broad path are shallow. The path they choose is riddled with compromise. The narrow road means to stand strong for Christ. It is not always easy, but it is right and blessed by God.
When we find ourselves standing at a crossroads, we gaze into the faces of those living for popularity and self-pleasure. That road leads to Hell. Consider the journey and choose the way of the Lord — the narrow path. Jesus is there and He is the way that leads to Heaven.
The work that Christ does in our lives is transforming. He does not do a superficial work. When doctors prescribe medication, its purpose is to begin healing the diseased organs and tissue deep inside of us. When Christ grants salvation, He begins a lifetime work inwardly that comes to the surface. This is why Jesus said, “I am the way” (John 14:6).