Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m 20 and just found out I’m pregnant. My boyfriend and I have been sexually active for two years of college now and we have always used protection. That seemed to work well for a long time, but it failed me now in a big way.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Neighbors show love for life-saving letter carrier

Neighbors show love for life-saving letter carrier

The balloons and notes of love adorning mailboxes in the East Beach neighborhood on Valentine’s Day weren’t grand gestures of romance. They were an outpouring of thanks from the neighborhood residents to a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service who took action one morning a few weeks ag…