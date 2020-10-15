From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The political environment is about as bad as I’ve ever seen. Regardless of party, people promise good things if they are elected; yet hostility rages and grows more and more. How happy can political leaders really be when they stay in a perpetual state of turmoil?
— P.E.
Dear P.E.: Once again, the Bible answers every dilemma known to man. King Solomon in all of his glory was convinced he knew how to find happiness, and because he had vast resources at his command, he pursued happiness most of his life. Wealth, fame, pleasure, power, lavish houses, and a reputation for wisdom — King Solomon achieved it. And yet after gaining everything he had ever wanted, he reluctantly concluded that his life was still empty and without meaning. His search for lasting happiness had failed, and his soul was still empty.
Many people live the same pattern throughout life and are in danger of making the same mistake King Solomon made, convinced that the things of this world will bring happiness and peace. He wrote: “Whatever my eyes desired I did not keep from them. I did not withhold my heart from any pleasure…. Then I looked… and indeed all was vanity and grasping for the wind” (Ecclesiastes 2:10-11).
We must not be deceived; these things will never bring contentment. And the reason is because we were made to know God. Later, King Solomon came to this realization. He should have known it sooner; after all, his father, David, was a man after God’s own heart, and Solomon himself had vowed to live according to God’s wisdom.
The world makes a lot of empty promises concerning happiness; what it looks like and how to attain it.
But God is truth and He tells us in His Word that true joy comes to those who delight and meditate on the things of God.