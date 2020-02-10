From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why do only Christians talk about things like the end of the world, Armageddon, and subjects that are only designed to make people fearful?
— W.F.
Dear W.F.: The world may say they doubt the realities of such things as Armageddon, the apocalypse, and the end times, but it is spoken of from many platforms, not just in the pulpit, though God’s Word is the definitive truth on the subject.
Newsweek has featured cover stories: “Wars without End,” “Armageddon”; The New York Times asks: “Why Are We So Obsessed with the End of the World?”; The Wall Street Journal runs a review: “You, Me and the Apocalypse Review”; psychology magazines print stories, “Psychology and Armageddon”; and world leaders often take up the matter of nuclear war. The subject is on the minds and lips of world citizens. But the truth of these matters will only be found in the pages of God’s Word.
Mankind has always dealt with war, but never on the scale predicted by Jesus. The world has no answers, but God does, and we would do well to pay attention and study so that we can recognize the signs of the times.
Jesus tells us that the state of the world will grow darker as we near the end of the age. The Apocalypse carries a booming jolt of truth: Trouble ahead — Prepare to meet your God — followed by the voice of the Gentle Shepherd: Come! (Matthew 11:28). God does not leave mankind in despair. With Christ there is hope. The paradise that man lost will be regained and one day we will live in a brand-new world. The time to prepare is now.
We can know that we are safe in God’s keeping by repenting of sin and knowing Him as Lord and Savior (Romans 5:10-11). This is the Good News of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.