Have you felt the power of the Gospel of Christ? The Gospel of Jesus Christ is not just an idea, or a religion. The Gospel of Jesus is about God’s power to call us out of sin and darkness and into freedom and light.
In the book of Galatians, Paul speaks of the “one who called you by the grace of Christ” (Galatians 1:6). The word “called” is from the Greek word “kaleo.” It speaks not only of Christ calling to us, but the power of His call to change our lives.
Our human words do not have much power to effect and implement change. Any parent knows that. When you call your kids, what happens? Nothing! So many times they do not listen, and they do not come. There is just no power in your words. Your kids can be in the other room watching cartoons and you can call them to diner. You call and call, but they just sit there like they are deaf. Then you start that counting thing – One, two, two and a half, two and three quarters. It is a wonder our kids ever learn how to count from 2 to 3 without using all the fractions in between. Eventually, you have to go in the room, turn off the TV, and physically pick them up. Your call is just words, a mere call with no implied action.
With God’s call, there is a real difference. In the Bible when God calls and speaks, it leads to action. God’s Word is alive. God’s call is a reality. His word is power!
In Genesis, God spoke by saying, “Let there be light.” He said it, and it happened. Jesus spoke to a storm saying, “Peace be still.” The storm died down because his words actually carried the weight to still the storm. When Jesus stood at the tomb of Lazarus and called him to “Come forth,” there was power. Lazarus came forth out of the grave alive again at the call of Christ.
The Word of God has power. Paul defined the Gospel of Jesus as being called by the grace of Christ. When Christ calls to a human heart, there is God’s power to bring change. How can you tell that you have received the Gospel? It is not because you have some good notions about God, or you feel that religion is important. You know you have received the Gospel if your heart has been gripped by the love of Christ in a way that you cannot explain. The Gospel involves a power from the outside that has begun working on the inside of your heart and life. If you haven’t experienced and sensed this call of God’s power doing it’s work in your heart, then you haven’t experienced the power of the Gospel. The Gospel is not just an idea or a theological thought, but it is a life changing power.
The apostle Paul said, “I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ because it is the power of God unto salvation for everyone who believes” (Romans 1:16). When you discover the power of Christ and His Gospel, there is a disturbance in your life. God interrupts your life with the power of God’s grace that changes you from the inside out.
It doesn’t always have to be traumatic or highly emotional. Some people have a conversion that is worthy of the 6 o’clock news, but some make a more quiet, yet real commitment to Christ. However it happens, the Gospel changes our lives. What about you? Has the Gospel changed your life? Have you truly encountered the call of Jesus Christ upon your life? And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@sscommunitychurch.org or 912-634-2960.