From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It’s troubling to hear preachers say that all people are sinners who have rebelled against God and will one day face judgment, and then describe him as a god of love. I have nothing against God, but I don’t believe that he cares about how people live as long as they don’t commit murder or harm children, things like that. To me, sin’s a negative and there’s so much negative in the world. We need to just concentrate on how to be happy.
— S.U.
Dear S.U.: The Scripture declares that the whole world is a prisoner of sin (Galatians 3:22). God has defined sin and nothing man can do will change God’s truth. But no matter what sin a person has committed, God loves the human race. The Bible clearly states that all have sinned and fallen short of God’s wonderful glory. Sin is more than something negative. God is not indifferent to right and wrong. The judgment of a Holy God is as much a part of His nature as His love for us. In the end, God’s will shall be accomplished.
But there’s one thing that God cannot do; He cannot forgive the unrepentant sinner. The human race is called on throughout the Bible to repent of sin and return to God. Now His love can be entirely rejected. God doesn’t force Himself upon anyone.
It is evident that we are living on a very unhappy planet. Stand on a city street corner and watch the wearied faces. Jesus died for each one, and He offers to the whole world His forgiveness and love. But we must admit our sin and turn from it to His salvation that covers our sin. This is true happiness.