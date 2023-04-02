From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why is the doctrine of Hell dismissed by so many people today? I am a Christian, but my pastor preaches that this idea of Hell is anti-Christian and does not match the truth of the love of Jesus Christ.
— B.H.
Dear B.H.: Because it’s not preached much anymore, few people seem to believe in Hell. A number of ministers say that they have never preached a sermon on Hell. Yet most [Biblical] references to Hell are made by Jesus Himself.
No one can read the Bible without recognizing that “the wages of sin is death” (Romans 6:23). No one can read the Bible even casually without realizing that there is a day of reckoning and judgment coming. No one can read the Bible without recognizing the passions, the selfishness, and the sin that floods into our lives. There is always plenty of material for the fabrication of a hell on Earth, and many of us have made one from which we cannot extricate ourselves.
Not only can there be a hell of our own making on Earth, but there is a hell in the future, to which everyone who rejects Christ is going.
Because of God’s love for the human race, He has provided a way to escape the reality of Hell. God does not waste time in idle chatter. He makes every word count, and we do well to heed His tender, loving warnings about Hell being a very real place, prepared for Satan and his demons. Others who will go there do so by their own choice.
He calls out to all people to renounce sin, to repent and receive Christ as Lord and Savior. He offers His eternal love to each one who accepts His salvation.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Denise O'Neal marched up Mallery Street Saturday with two teenage girls yelling "Justice for Trent" hoping that the girls and all youths can learn a lesson from the story of Trent Lehrkamp.
Elderly Brunswick residents will get 200 “bucket gardens” designed for easy care and movement for those with mobility challenges.
Shoppers in the Golden Isles are going to have to pay more for most goods and services beginning today.
Three people were rescued about 4 miles off shore of Jekyll Island Friday after jumping from a burning shrimp boat that sent a plume of black smoke across the horizon visible from the beaches of Jekyll and St. Simons Island.
Glynn County Commissioner Bo Clark watched in disbelief Saturday when he saw a video for the first time of what appears to be an intoxicated teenager, covered in paint and being sprayed with a garden hose.
Members of the Georgia House of Representatives took time this week to recognize the man credited with bringing new life to Jekyll Island, one of Georgia’s premier state parks.