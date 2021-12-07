From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m an educator and I thirst for knowledge. But I am also a Christian and my associates tell me that I should seek knowledge rather than lean on common sense and faith in God. Society is consumed with knowledge, yet it seems that there is little common sense (or wisdom). Why can’t people discern the difference between knowledge and wisdom?
Dear K.W.: The voice of wisdom speaks to our hearts through Scripture. Proverbs 8 speaks of this. It is the Lord Jesus Himself gathering up His eternal attributes that call out to us with His understanding, truth, righteousness, knowledge and instruction, prudence and discretion, reverence, counsel, strength, love, riches and honor, justice, rejoicing, blessing, wisdom, and eternal life.
Wisdom is applying knowledge with discernment and good judgment; knowledge is fact-finding. The Bible says, “The Lord gives wisdom; from His mouth come knowledge and understanding” (Proverbs 2:6).
The blessing of knowledge becomes a curse when we pervert it. If ever a generation was bequeathed the knowledge of God, it has been the generations of today. Yet we are throwing away the glorious heritage on self-pleasure and satisfying immediate gratification. Our worldly wisdom has made us calloused and hard.
Our natural wisdom comes not from God, but is earthly, sensual, and devilish. In spite of the knowledge young people have accumulated, they are more confused, bewildered, frustrated, and without moral moorings. Today an educated, civilized society is turning its face against God, ignoring Him as the source of all knowledge and wisdom.The only right place to turn is God’s Word to learn about knowledge and wisdom and how to apply them to life. “According to your word [O Lord], teach me knowledge and good judgment” (Psalm 119:65-66, NIV).