From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
With all the grotesque problems of today’s American culture, it seems trifle to sound the alarm on bad language, but hasn’t it gotten quite out of hand? No matter where you turn, there is no escaping the filth that comes from people’s mouths, but is it technically a sin?
— F.M.
Dear F.M.: The tongue is one of the smallest members of the body, yet it is more powerful and deadly than an atomic bomb. The results of societal disintegration are seen all around us, flaunted in political headlines, glamorized on television, on the big screen, in today’s music and in real life. One of the results is in the loss of dignity. No better example can be found than in the use of language.
Most decent people wonder what impact the raw-language culture will have as society moves forward. Music and comedy routines flout human decency in such obscene ways that even reading about them makes us sick. Are we shockproof? Some parents are vocal; the majority say it just reflects the world we live in. Young people aren’t shocked by anything. This in itself is shocking!
Should we be concerned about the acceptable use of vile language? It is grievous, and people do not stop and consider what the Bible has to say: “The tongue is a fire, a world of iniquity.... It is an unruly evil, full of deadly poison.... Out of the same mouth proceed blessing and cursing... these things ought not to be so” (James 3:6-10).
As with all sinfulness, it is time for us to repent and ask the Lord to forgive us and change us so that we can say with the psalmist: “Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in Your sight, O Lord, my strength and my Redeemer” (Psalm 19:14).