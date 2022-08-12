From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is it true that Christianity is different from every other religion?
– W.R.
Dear W.R.: At the center of Christianity is the Person of the Lord Jesus Christ, not the practice of religion. Jesus, the Son of God, is the central figure. Many voices make other claims. Atheists say there is no God. Polytheism may allow that Jesus is one of many gods. When people are saved from sin by the sacrifice Jesus Christ made on the cross, the heart must turn from all other gods and turn to the One true living God as revealed in the Scriptures.
As believers in Jesus the Savior, we as ambassadors for Christ boldly echo the ringing conviction of the Apostle Peter when he affirmed, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God” (Matthew 16:16). The title Christ means “anointed one.” It is the term in the Greek language for the ancient Hebrew word Messiah — the anointed one whom God would send to save His people. Peter and his fellow Jews, the first believers of the early Christian church, recognized Jesus Christ as the Messiah promised in the Old Testament.
As world leaders struggle with insurmountable problems, as storm clouds gather around the globe, they accentuate the brightness of the One who proclaimed, “I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life” (John 8:12). He is “the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world” (John 1:29). He is the promised Messiah of ancient Israel. He is the hope of the hopeless, helpless Gentiles — which includes most of the population of the world. What a glorious Savior He is!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Unseated Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson insists she did not interfere with the investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, for which her former investigator is among three men now serving life in prison.
City residents got a closer look on Thursday at plans to build a pedestrian and bike path over the marsh along U.S. 17.
State Sen. Sheila McNeill was honored Thursday for her many years of support for the military and the region.
Star Trek fans have an opportunity to tour the studio where nearly 50 online productions have been filmed when the SciFi Express boards passengers Saturday and Aug. 27 in Kingsland.
Communities in Schools achieved its mission this past year of supporting at-risk students all the way across the finish line to their graduation.
Two decades after the largest civilian employer in Camden County declared bankruptcy, costing more than 900 employees their jobs, the site of the old Gilman Paper Co. will soon be home to a new tenant.