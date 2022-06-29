From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Do people understand that what is considered sexual freedom is actually pornography? How has society become so entrenched in sexual perversion but not recognizing it for what it is?
– P.S.
Dear P.S.: Pornography is anything that depicts lewdness in such a way as to create impure thoughts and lusts. However, the sewers continue to flow, destroying the moral fabric of our society. No one can deny that dirty appetites are becoming the principle satisfaction of life. Western society in particular has become so obsessed with sex that it seeps from all the pores of our national life. No longer is it covered in brown paper in back of the checkout counter. Novelists splash it across the covers in lewd pictures and vulgar titles. Advertisers lay it out graphically and clearly. Entertainers flaunt loose living, and the masses follow.
Freedom of speech today implies the freedom to corrupt the minds of the people, inciting every form of sexual perversion. There’ve been laws forbidding open sewers and cesspools, so there should be laws forbidding pornography and obscenity, but people stumble over the definition of the word “obscenity.” If we cannot agree on the length of a foot, it is because we have lost our yardstick.
No one has ever improved upon the moral yardstick given to man in the Ten Commandments. We have changed our moral code to fit our behavior instead of changing our behavior to harmonize with God’s moral code. Just because society says that immorality is a form of freedom of speech does not make it right. The Ten Commandments are just as valid today as they were when God gave them, and God is watching and listening, and one day He will bring judgment. May those who follow Him continue to stand on the Word of God, for it leads to living right before the Lord.