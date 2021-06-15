From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Are the Ten Commandments still in effect today and does it name the worst sin?
— W.S.
Dear W.S.: The Ten Commandments are founded on God’s great love for mankind and are designed to help us live obedient lives. They are just as valid today as they were when God gave them. They reflect the moral character of God, and they also provide the foundation of right living with others.
Obedience to God’s commandments doesn’t flow naturally out of a heart of love for God. We may trick ourselves into believing we keep all the commandments, but the truth is people violate them every day.
The Bible tells us that the first and greatest commandment is to love the Lord “with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind” (Matthew 22:37). Violating this command is what constitutes the worst sin. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father [in salvation] except through Me” (John 14:6).
People say, “Well that is pretty narrow.” Yes, it is, and that is the only way to salvation in Jesus Christ — His way.
God’s standard is His own standard of perfection and righteousness and because men and women have rebelled against Him, He devised a way to bring us back to Him by sending His only Son, Jesus Christ, to die for our sin and bring us back into fellowship with our Creator.
Faith in this truth that He is the Redeemer of human souls is the highest belief people can have in this world.
Believers in Christ don’t owe a thing to God in payment for salvation, but they do owe God a life of undivided devotion, obedience, and service; this is what it means to love the Lord your God with completeness.