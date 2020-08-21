Dear Teens:
A 16-year-old girl recently wrote to say that she has a part-time job after school that pays her $85 a week. Because she was earning her own spending money, her parents decided to discontinue her $25 a week allowance. This girl felt this was unfair because it seemed to her like she was being financially punished for having a job!
I agreed and recommended that her parents put the $25 a week into a savings account for her. In addition, I encouraged this young lady to add her own $25 each week to watch her money grow.
I thought it was a reasonable answer, and so did many of our teen readers. In fact, not a single one of you wrote to say that I had rocks in my head. The parents, however, were quite a different story. I received many emails informing me that I blew it! I haven’t changed my mind yet, but I’m following my standard rule of giving any matter that a large group of readers disagree with some more consideration. While I’m continuing to ponder this case, I thought you might enjoy reading what some of the moms and dads thought of my response:
Dr. Wallace: I’m a parent who really enjoys your column and generally agrees with the advice you give to young people. However, providing an allowance in addition to funds from a part-time job creates a false sense of financial security. The important lesson necessary for financial survival is not being learned via your advice. My own teenage son does not receive an allowance in addition to his part-time job. I do not consider my withholding an allowance from my working son a punishment directed at him; I feel I am doing him a favor.
— Proud Mother of a Working Son