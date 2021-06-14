Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m already planning my summer trip to go to Lake Michigan! I plan to do my usual running in the sand, lying on the golden beach there and eating some good local food too. These are all some of my favorite things to do every summer.
My classmates and I were told by our gym teacher that getting a suntan is bad for your skin even if you use a good, solid sunscreen. But my aunt who is a nurse said recently told me that the sun is a good source of vitamin D, and that if you don’t get overexposed to the point of suffering a sunburn, the sun’s rays are actually quite healthy. As a bonus, they are also a good way to get rid of complexion problems.
I get a nice tan every year, and I have a clear complexion and no visible skin damage. So, have I been lucky or am I doing something right?
— Regular Summer
Sunbather, via email
Dear Regular Summer Sunbather: The sun is indeed a good source of vitamin D when taken in small doses, but there is no such thing as a healthy suntan.
The sun can cause lasting damage to exposed skin, which can sometimes lead to premature wrinkling and even the onset of skin cancers.
Your clear complexion has nothing to do with being in the sun.
According to the dermatologists I regularly consult with, any time the sun changes the color of your skin, some element of damage has occurred.
My advice is to enjoy your time outdoors but be sure to use enough strong sunscreen to avoid skin damage.