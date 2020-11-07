Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have a child who is suffering from stuttering, and my husband and I are doing all we can to patiently help our child. No one in our family has had this problem before, and in fact, we don’t personally know anyone who stutters.
Some family friends have recommended that we seek professional help as early as possible before this affliction becomes an ongoing or permanent impediment to our child’s daily life.
Is there anything specific we can do as parents to stop our 4-year-old child from stuttering? We also have another child who just turned 2, and we don’t want this child to try to mimic the older sibling, even unintentionally.
— Worried Parent,
via email
Dear Worried Parent: Over the years, I have worked with and suggested a truly outstanding organization to every parent who has contacted this column with concerns similar to yours. The Stuttering Foundation, https://www.stutteringhelp.org, is a fantastic resource. They provide free online resources, services and support to those who stutter and their families, as well as research into the causes of stuttering.
According to The Stuttering Foundation, you can’t “catch” stuttering, so there is no risk of your elder child “passing on” stuttering to your younger child. No one knows the exact causes of stuttering, but recent research indicates that family history (genetics), neuromuscular development and the child’s environment all play a role in the onset of stuttering.
Many well-known people have struggled with and overcome stuttering during their lifetimes. You may recognize a few of their names: King George VI, Emily Blunt, Ed Sheeran, James Earl Jones, Marilyn Monroe, John Stossel and Bill Walton, just to name a few.
In their booklet “If You Think Your Child Is Stuttering,” seven tips are provided for talking with your child:
No. 1: Speak with your child in an unhurried way, pausing frequently. Wait a few seconds after your child finishes speaking before you begin to speak. Your own slow, relaxed speech will be far more effective than any criticism or advice such as, “Slow down” or, “Try it again slowly.”
No. 2: Reduce the number of questions you ask your child. Instead of asking questions, simply comment on what your child has said.
No. 3: Use your facial expressions and other body language to convey to your child that you are listening to the content of the message and not to how they are talking.
No. 4: Set aside a few minutes at a set time each day when you can give your undivided attention to your child. This quiet, calm time can be a confidence builder for younger children.
No. 5: Help all members of the family learn to take turns talking and listening. Children, especially those who stutter, find it much easier to talk when there are few interruptions.
No. 6: Observe the way you interact with your child. Try to increase those times that give your child the message that you are carefully listening to them and they have plenty of time to talk.
No. 7: Above all, convey that you accept your child as they are. The most powerful force will be your support of him or her, whether they stutter or not.
For additional information please call them at (800)-992-9392. The Stuttering Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to help those who seek assistance or information regarding stuttering. I fully support and endorse this wonderful foundation, which has been helping others since 1947!