From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Someone said that the Holy Spirit was created in the book of Acts and the Spirit enables us to be powerful. Is this true?
– S.G.
Dear S.G.: God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit, often referred to as the Trinity, is a full picture of the Godhead. Scripture is clear that the Holy Spirit is God Himself — the very spirit of the Living God from the beginning. He is not limited by time or space. He can be everywhere at once. He is in the midst of the largest galaxy — and in the smallest atom.
The Spirit of God is a Person and should never be referred to as “it,” for He speaks to us. He commands us. He convicts us. He intercedes for us. He hears us. He teaches us and guides us. What a tremendous gift God has given to all who follow Him and obey Him. The Holy Spirit illuminates the minds of people and makes us yearn for God. He helps make God’s truth understandable to us. What a wonderful thought to know we can be filled with the Spirit of God (see Ephesians 5:18).
No matter what the climate is and no matter what the troubles are, there is joy for the child of God because joy is produced supernaturally by the Holy Spirit. His power helps us to overcome sin’s power and helps us to live a holy life. This is why it is so important to feast on the Word of God.
The Holy Spirit can take His truth and minister to our deepest needs. A friend once said, “I need Jesus for my eternal life, and the Holy Spirit of God for my internal life.” What a tremendous thought, and this is all possible through Christ the Savior.
