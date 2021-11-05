From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What is the secret to building a happy home?
— H.B.
Dear H.B.: No achievement in life is greater than building a happy home and raising children who love Jesus. Parents’ main job is to be sure their children grow up in a home where God is honored and Jesus’ love is shared. This is quickly being lost today and the results are devastating. But God bless those who desire to provide this most secure environment for God’s first institution — the family.
It’s a lot of work to take care of children and help them grow. Parents not only bear the responsibility of teaching children how to behave, how to work, how to obey, and how to get along with others; they are responsible to teach them about the Lord and how He wants us all to live in the midst of a dark and evil world. Children suffer greatly when parents shirk their God-given responsibility.
The Bible says that children are a gift from the Lord (Psalm 127:3). God is interested in marriages, families, and home life.
God the Father is the example of preparing the right kind of home. Nothing made by the hand of man has ever been so beautiful as starlight on the water or moonlight on the snow.
And the same hand that made trees and fields and flowers, the seas and the hills, the clouds and sky, has been making a home for us called Heaven. Those who know Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior will enjoy the grand home that Christ is preparing for those who love Him.
Heaven is the home that God created and He possesses. His throne room is His headquarters. Heaven is a wonderful place and the benefits for the believer are “out of this world!”
“I go to prepare a place for you” (John 14:2).