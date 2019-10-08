From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham: There is so much in the news today about sexuality. Doesn’t it seem that society has demoralized the purity of sex and what God intended it to be?
— D.I.
Dear D.I.: Purity is probably the least appreciated of all the Christian virtues. We live in the most permissive society since pagan times. Movie marquees, the covers of magazines, and billboards scream sensual messages at us. “If it feels good, do it” has become a national motto. Yet, if you talk with people who have come to Christ out of deep sin, they will tell you of their regret and of their torment. They will tell you they wish they had never fallen into such deep sin.
Many best-selling Christian books tell of men and women who committed terrible crimes or were obsessed with sensual pleasure. We rejoice with them that Christ has redeemed and forgiven them, but the best testimony is never to have fallen into such sin in the first place. The secret of purity is God. Receive a pure heart from God, and you can be supremely happy no matter what the circumstances and no matter what is going on around you. The psalmist asked and answered an age-old question: “Who may ascend into the hill of the Lord? Or who may stand in His holy place? He who has clean hands and a pure heart” (Psalm 24:3-4).
We can ask the Lord to purify our hearts and minds; to sweep away the worldly desires that crowd in around us.
He will do this for those who repent of sin and seek His salvation. Oh that we would fix our eyes on Jesus, the sinless One who died for us.