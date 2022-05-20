From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It has been sad to watch the entertainment companies go from family entertainment to vile entertainment. How is it possible to keep a pure mind?
– M.P.
Dear M.P.: We live in the most permissive society since pagan times. Movie marquees, covers of magazines and billboards scream sensual messages. “If it feels good, do it” has become a national motto. Yet, if you talk with people who have come to Christ out of deep sin, they’ll tell you of their regret and torment. They’ll tell you they wish they had never fallen into such deep sin. Purity is probably the least appreciated of all the Christian virtues.
Christian books tell of men and women who committed terrible crimes or were obsessed with sensual pleasure. We rejoice with them that Christ has redeemed and forgiven them, but the best testimony is never to have fallen into such sin in the first place. The secret of purity is God. Receive a pure heart from God, and you can be supremely happy no matter what the circumstances and no matter what is going on around you. The psalmist asked and answered an age-old question: “Who may ascend into the hill of the Lord? Or who may stand in His holy place? He who has clean hands and a pure heart” (Psalm 24:3-4).
When we feed on sensual things and evil acts, and invite such entertainment into our lives, we invite the deeds of darkness. We must feed on the things of God and not the things of the world. By the power of the Lord, we can ask Him to purify our hearts and minds, to sweep away the worldly desires that crowd in around us. He will do this for those who repent of sin and seek His salvation. Oh, that we would fix our eyes on Jesus, the sinless One who died for us.