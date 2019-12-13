From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why do Christians always talk about the Second Coming of Christ? Isn’t that the same as escapism that they claim is dangerous for others to practice, and why do they think that Christ coming back again will solve anything?
— F.F.
Dear F.F.: C.S. Lewis once said, “A continual looking forward to the eternal world is not, as some modern people think, a form of escapism, but one of the things a Christian is meant to do. It does not mean that we are to leave the present world as it is. History records that Christians who did most for the present world were those who thought most of the next. Aim at Heaven and you will get earth thrown in. Aim at earth and you will get neither.”
Jesus promised to return to this earth. Christians look forward to that day with anticipation. The salvation of society in the reordering of man’s social institutions, consistent with the abolition of social injustice, war, poverty, and disease, will be taken out of man’s hands. It won’t be achieved by education, evolution, politics, technology, military power, or science. Nor will it be achieved by a universal church that can influence legislation in the parliaments and congresses of nations, so as to produce such benevolent acts of men that all hate, evil, and sin will be abolished.
The salvation of society will come about by the powers and forces released by the return of Jesus Christ. It will be the prophesied fulfillment of redemption applied to every phase of human life and national existence. The second coming of Christ will be so revolutionary that it will change every aspect of life on this planet. Christ will reign in righteousness. Disease will be arrested, death modified, war abolished, and nature changed. Mankind will live as it was originally intended. What a promise God has given to those who follow Him as Lord. It is not escapism; it is a rescue mission.