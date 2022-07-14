From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is there an unseen force that enables people to believe in Jesus?
– T.E.
Dear T.E.: The resurrection empowers faith in Jesus Christ. If Jesus hadn’t been victorious over death on the cross by being raised from the grave to life, there would be no Christian faith. It’s because Jesus is living at this moment and at the right hand of God the Father that He reigns in the hearts of all who have surrendered to Him by faith. The evidence of His death and resurrection are found in Scripture.
Luke, a physician and disciple of Jesus, was one of the most brilliant men of his day. He made this startling statement about the resurrection in the book of Acts: “He… presented Himself alive after His suffering by many infallible proofs” (Acts 1:3). These “infallible proofs” have been debated for 2,000 years and multitudes down through the centuries have put their faith in the Savior of the world. Where does this faith come from?
Faith literally means “to give up, surrender” to the One who knows best because Jesus died for the sins of the world to redeem the human race. Faith in Christ is voluntary. It’s the belief that Jesus is who He claims He is and that a person believes His Word. A person cannot be coerced, bribed, or tricked into trusting Jesus. The Bible declares, “So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Romans 10:17). This is why God has given us His Word. He has placed it in our hearts. We can listen and obey, or we can ignore and reject.
The Bible teaches that faith is the only approach that we have to God. No one has sins forgiven until he or she has faith in Jesus, and the risen Christ places His Spirit in those who receive Him and obey (follow) His Word.