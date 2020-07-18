There is a primary reason that God leaves Christians on the earth. He could immediately take us to heaven when we give our lives to Christ, but He doesn’t. Instead, he keeps us on earth for a purpose — that we can bear fruit for Him.
In the 15th chapter of John, Jesus uses the illustration of the vine and the branches to describe his relationship with his people. He declares that He is the vine and that we are the branches. In calling Himself the vine, Jesus meant that He is the source of life for all believers. All the nutrients and life that branches need to produce fruit are found in the vine.
Without the life of the vine, the branches are dead. Our life as Christians comes directly from our union with Christ. We are dead and lifeless without him. We can’t produce fruit without him. When we are rightly connected to Him though, His life can flow to us and through us.
If Jesus is the vine, then his disciples are the branches. The role of the branch is to produce fruit. Jesus said, “This is to my Father’s glory, that you may bear much fruit, showing yourselves to be my disciple” (John 15:8).
God expects his people to bear fruit. Not only does he expect it, but He also inspects our lives to see if we are bearing fruit. Jesus said that his Father is the gardener or the vinedresser (John 15:1). The job of the vinedresser is to cultivate the fruit on the vine and then inspect the branches for fruit. A good vinedresser does all he can to coax the greatest amount of fruit and the most desirable fruit possible from the branches. He gives the vineyard the utmost care and attention.
Your Heavenly Father is the best vinedresser. He will do everything possible to create an environment for our lives where we can grow and produce fruit to his glory.
So what is this fruit business about anyway? Does that mean God is expecting you to sprout some apples or bananas? The basic fruit that God looks for are thoughts, attitudes, and actions that glorify and honor God and His Son Jesus Christ. This fruit can be both inner fruit and outer fruit.
Inner fruit has to do with our character qualities. Part of the fruit that God is looking for is a Christ like life and character. The apostle Paul talked about the fruit of the spirit as love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, etc. This is the fruit that God seeks to cultivate in our lives.
There is also our fruit. This has to do with our good works and actions. As Christians, we are called to serve others and share Christ with others. We are not supposed to live a self focused lifestyle. We are to make a difference in the lives of other people. We were created by God for good works in Christ Jesus (Eph. 2:10).
I have been in the body of Christ for quite a few years now, and the reality is that far too many people who call themselves Christians bear very little fruit at all. They are not changing or growing. They are not really living lives that glorify God.
Another group of Christians bears some fruit. They are seeking to be consistent and faithful in their walk. Very few Christians though bear much fruit. There are not enough Christians who have an abundance of fruit in their lives.
What about you? What has been your experience? Are you bearing little or no fruit? Some fruit? Or much fruit? And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@ wearecommunity.church or 912-634-2960.