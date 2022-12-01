From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am trying to teach my children about the true meaning of Christmas and it’s hard to do when the holiday has been turned into a commercial event about all the wrong things. Shouldn’t it be more about the infant Jesus and the sweet story of that first Christmas night?
– C.S.
Dear C.S.: In the midst of all upheaval, crisis, difficulty, problems and fear comes the true message of Christmas with all of its hope, goodwill and cheer. The message of Christmas has been terribly misapplied and misunderstood for many years. Some think of business profits, shopping, gifts, tinsel, toys and celebration. Others think only of Bethlehem, of the star in the sky, shepherds in the field and angels singing. Still others cynically ask, “Where is this Prince of Peace in a world filled with so much trouble?”
The real Christmas message goes far deeper. It heralds the entrance of God into human history. It is Heaven descending to Earth. It is as though a trumpeter had taken his stand upon the turrets of time and announced to a despairing, hopeless and frustrated world the coming of the Prince of Peace. It answers all the great questions that plague the human race at this hour. The Christmas message is relevant, revolutionary and reassuring to us today. I believe it can be summed up in three words: a cradle, a cross and a crown.
On that first Christmas night, the Bible tells us about the angel coming to those fearful shepherds and saying, “Fear not, I bring you good news” (Luke 2). This is the true meaning of Christmas — the Good News — that God sent His only Son to Earth to save people from their sins. Christmas is not a myth, not a tradition, not a dream — it is a glorious reality.
