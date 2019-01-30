Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 18 and have been addicted to tobacco for over a year. I really, really, really want to quit, but I just can’t seem to do it. Do you know any foolproof method that would help an 18-year-old stop smoking forever?
— I Want Out,
Tampa, Florida
Dear Nonsmoker To Be: Here are some great tips from teens who told a University of Michigan survey team how they kicked the smoking habit. I’m positive that you can stop smoking if you take them to heart and apply the advice diligently:
Excuse-proof your life. Waiting to quit until exams are completed is an excuse. Don’t delay, defer or rationalize “future” actions to quit smoking. Be bold and take steps right now that will help you achieve a smoke-free life.
Make up with your boyfriend or girlfriend if applicable. Think low-stress.
Before you decide to stop smoking forever, pay attention to your major smoking times: after meals, with coffee, with certain friends, whenever. Try to rearrange the routine for a few weeks to reduce these cues to light up.
Nicotine is a powerfully addictive drug, so prepare yourself for withdrawal symptoms. You might be a grumpy, restless, nervous and have a nightmare or two for a couple of weeks. You will survive. Warn your friends and loved ones and “prepare for battle!” Your body and your health are well worth fighting this battle successfully to the end.
Dump all ashtrays. Get rid of all cigarettes, lighters and other smoking gear. Don’t keep anything “for old times’ sake.” Don’t keep a single souvenir from your smoking days.
Stock up on sugarless gum, sunflower seeds, lifesavers, celery, carrot sticks and anything else that will keep your mouth active yet free from nicotine.
Start an exercise program. Then brag to all who will listen about your newfound physical strength, stamina and increased lung capacity.
Keep a record of every smoke-free day. Reward yourself when you reach Day 7, Day 14, Day 30 and every month thereafter. You’ve earned that reward. Make it a good one. And to finance these “rewards,” you will have extra money to splurge with — yes, the money you used to spend buying cigarettes.
Keep reminding yourself that smoking is related to about a half-million American deaths every year.
If these tips fail in your effort to stop smoking, please call the Quit For life program at 866-784-8454. Trained specialists are available to answer all questions about eliminating tobacco products forever and to suggest successful methods. Please contact me in 30 days and let me know if your “stop smoking” program is succeeding. I’m rooting for you and for people of all ages who wish to end this most unhealthy habit.
