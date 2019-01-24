From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My friend’s young adult daughter is ruining her life with drugs. It is an epidemic particularly in our present world. This young lady comes from a good family and has been a good girl growing up. How does this happen and what can we do to help her?
— C.F.
Dear C.F.: Since earliest times, people have experimented with drugs in an effort to escape reality. Today hundreds of millions of people use drugs in some form. Anyone can become physically and psychologically addicted to any drug if exposed to high dosages for a sufficient period of time.
Drug users come from all walks of life. Many of the roots of dependency are to be found in insecurity, fear, guilt, disappointments, immorality and deviant sexual behavior, frustration, stress, peer pressure and intense competition, as exemplified in professional sports. Add to these the great spiritual vacuum which has resulted in a breakdown of moral standards, the disintegration of the home, global turmoil and the staggering availability of drugs. Drug dependency is a problem of the whole person — spiritual, physical, emotional and social. Once addicted, the dependent lives in an illusory world characterized by paralyzed feelings and emotional responses, mental denials and delusions, social isolation, and spiritual limbo. For many it is a helpless state, a life of no return.
There are three ways to help. One: Reach out with the salvation message that Jesus Christ offers to everyone. His forgiveness brings a freshness to life and strength to endure the difficulties life can bring. Two: Help put them in touch with drug rehabilitation centers where skilled workers can help others begin the process of withdrawal and recovery.