From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am 50 years old and have experienced everything good that life has to offer. I have a pretty wife, praiseworthy children, a prosperous career, pleasurable travel, and prepared for retirement. Why does peace elude me?
— S.P.
Dear S.P.: A former president of Harvard University observed, “The world is searching for a creed to believe and a song to sing.” A Texas millionaire conﬁded, “I thought money could buy happiness — I have been miserably disillusioned.” A famous ﬁlm star broke down: “I have money, beauty, glamour, and popularity. I should be the happiest woman in the world, but I am miserable. Why?” A French philosopher once said, “The whole world is on a mad quest for security and happiness.” One of Britain’s top social leaders said, “I have lost all desire to live, yet I have everything to live for. What is the matter?”
Someone wrote, “Happy are the clever, for they shall inherit the admiration of their friends; happy are the aggressive, for they shall inherit a career; happy are the rich, for they shall inherit a world of friends and a house full of gadgets.”
Many people may choose not to believe it, but it is the presence of sin that prevents people from being truly happy. People are told that to be happy, all they have to do is think “happy thoughts.” Such thoughts might cheer us momentarily, but they will never change us.
It is through salvation in Jesus Christ that we find contentment in this life and hope for eternity with Him in Heaven. Jesus willed His everlasting peace to those who follow and obey Him. “My peace I give to you; not as the world gives. These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace” (John 14:27, 16:33).