From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is it right to attend services that invite other religions to pray to their false gods?
— F.G.
Dear F.G.: Many ask, “To whom shall we pray?” The answer is the Source of the power. Prayer to the Lord Jesus Christ, in His name, is the key to prayer.
Uniting in prayer to the gods of this world will avail nothing. A clear demonstration of this is the story of Elijah and the prophets of Baal. But Elijah used the opportunity to proclaim the power of prayer in the name of the Lord God.
The purpose of prayer is not so much to get what we want, but to glorify God in Heaven. Jesus lifted His eyes to Heaven and prayed, “Father, the hour has come. Glorify Your Son, that Your Son also may glorify You” (John 17:1). Throughout this magnificent prayer, the glory of God the Father and God the Son is exalted. “And now, O Father, glorify Me together with Yourself, with the glory which I had with You before the world was” (John 17:5). We cannot pray sincerely if our aim is not to bring glory to Him.
God has given Jesus authority over all flesh, to give eternal life, “that they may know You, the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom You have sent” (John 17:3). These verses alone demonstrate the Source of eternal life and God’s everlasting authority over all people. Some wonder that if God has authority over all people, why is the world in such a mess? The answer is because God chose not to make us robots. He gave us hearts that could choose to love Him or reject Him.
Nothing brings pleasure to God more than when He hears His people pray for the salvation of others — in His name.