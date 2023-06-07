From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I recently attended the National Day of Prayer and it was a wonderful event. Going for a meal later, a man and woman approached our group and informed us that our shirts were offensive to them (the shirts had a Bible verse about the power of prayer). There is such outward hostility to Christianity, yet society is taking away the Christian right to express themselves. This is a scary time in the “land of the free,” however, we still took the opportunity to pray for them right there in the restaurant!
– O.P.
Dear O.P.: Some consider prayer in public to be putting on a show. Others are only offended if the prayer is in the Name of Jesus Christ. But those who persecute Christians are to be the objects of our prayers. Prayer is a demonstration of our need for God, for His direction and guidance, and for His protection and provision. It is also our communication to God of having thankful hearts.
When we approach Almighty God in humbleness, He blesses that testimony. But we must never do it for the purpose of portraying self-righteousness, but expressing our need for God in our lives.
Some years ago after the Persian Gulf War, Marines returned to Camp Pendleton and it was reported that as soon as they spilled out of the airplane, several of them formed a circle and prayed. There seems to be an instinct in people to pray in times of danger. If we are to depend on prayer during tough times, we should be people of prayer before the crisis hits.
While Christians may be persecuted for their prayers, God brings blessings to those who are never ashamed to pray in the Name of Jesus (see James 5:14).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
One of Glynn County’s freshman legislators has been named to a committee that will study the feasibility of allowing high school students to begin working toward careers earlier.
A tent at the corner of G and Gordon streets is still providing shelter to the homeless despite attempts by the city of Brunswick to get it taken down.
A camp focused on water safety and swimming education for individuals with special needs will return to the Golden Isles next week and provide a learning experience tailored to the population it serves.
If one word summarized Ed Cheshire’s life, it would be “joy.” Cheshire found joy in his work, family and friends, and most of all, in his relationship with God.
The inflation in food prices that has hit the pocketbooks of households around the country has taken its toll on a local food distribution outfit.
If Coastal Georgians haven’t reviewed their insurance coverage to ensure it is set for hurricane season, the state insurance commissioner says now is the time to do it.