From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
After watching the world experience the terror of COVID-19, it causes me to reconsider something I never really believed. Could the world someday really come to an end?
— C.O.
Dear C.O.: The human race is rushing madly toward some sort of climax, and the Bible accurately predicts what the climax is!
A little girl heard a clock strike 13 times. Breathlessly she ran to her mother and said, “Mother, it’s later than it’s ever been before.” Almost everyone throughout the world agrees that it’s later than it’s ever been before.
A new world is coming. Through modern technology and scientific achievement we are catching glimpses of what that new world is. If it were not for depraved human nature, man could achieve it himself. But man’s rebellion against God has always been his stumbling block.
The penalty for man’s rebellion is death. The best leaders and the best brains have many times been stopped by death. The Bible teaches that it’s appointed unto men once to die (Hebrews 9:27). Today the world longs for right leadership, and that is only found in Christ Jesus.
God will use the angels to merge time into eternity, creating a new kind of life for every creature. Even today’s intellectual world speaks of a point when time will be no more. Ecologically, medically, scientifically, and morally, time seems to be running out. No matter what direction we look, self-destruction is overtaking us as a human race.
Will man destroy himself? No! God has another plan! That plan was inaugurated at the first coming of Jesus Christ. It will be completed at His second coming! For those who have settled things with God, we can look forward to that climactic event with joyous anticipation!