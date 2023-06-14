From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There’s much said these days about “unhitching from the Old Testament.” Does the Old Testament have authority today?
– T.T.
Dear T.T.: The Old Testament may not seem relevant to many today, but it is, because it’s God’s Holy Word, and He has much to teach us through its pages. The message of Jesus Christ is the story of the Bible — it is the story of salvation. Students of the Bible have traced the story of Jesus from the beginning of the Old Testament, for He is the true theme of the Old as well as the New Testament. Jesus is seen in the Old Testament as the angel of the Lord, but in the New Testament Jesus came in the flesh, and He manifests Himself as the Risen Christ, the Son of the Living God, who says, “Scripture cannot be broken” (John 10:35).
Jesus quoted from the Old Testament. The apostles quoted from the Old Testament. “Whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Joel 2:32; Romans 10:13). The book of Isaiah says, “Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a Son, and shall call His name Immanuel” (7:14). The same is said in Matthew 1:23.
The Old Testament predicted Christ’s birth, death and resurrection. Every important event in Jesus’ life was described many centuries before He came in the flesh, and when Jesus came, He fulfilled every prophecy. The New Testament documents the fulfillment of these prophecies, yet many people still reject its truth.
Is there any authority left? Is there a path we can follow? Can we find a codebook that will give us the answers to life? Yes on all accounts. The answers are found in the ancient and historic book called the Bible. It is the Living Word of God still today.
