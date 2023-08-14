From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I work in the entertainment industry. Honestly, watching people chase after the rich and famous leaves me weary and troubled, particularly when I see many celebrities so messed up. Why are most people absorbed by celebrity personalities? Is it because they want to be like them and can’t, so they worship others they believe are greater than themselves? Why can’t they see the folly of wanting to be someone else they think “has it all?”
— C.P.
Dear C.P.: The more worldly pleasure we enjoy, the less satisfied and contented we are with life. Our world is mad in its obsession with pleasure, sex, and money. Its ear is too dull to hear the truth. Most people’s eyes are blind — they do not want to see. They do not want to hear. They hurry to their doom. This reflects no appetite for spiritual things. Rather, the culture is absorbed in self.
The Bible says that as the end of time approaches, people will be lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God (see 2 Timothy 3).
How do we get our values so mixed up? Some people choose to live life through another’s experiences.
Every time life turns against us, we stand at a crossroads. When disappointment or tragedy or suffering strike, we have a decision to make: Will we turn away from God, or will we turn toward Him? Will we refuse His help, or will we seek it? Will we depend on ourselves for the strength we need, or will we depend on Him? Which road will we take?
One road leads to doubt, anger, bitterness, fear, hopelessness, and despair. The other leads to hope, comfort, peace, strength, and joy.
When we seek the Lord, He will lead according to His truth. “I have taught you in the way of wisdom; I have led you in right paths” (Proverbs 4:11).
