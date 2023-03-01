From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I read a lot about blending various faiths from around the world and many support a one-world religion. Years ago, this was frightening to some, but now people from all faiths are coming on board as “people of faith.” We’re told that we should concentrate only on the common ground of our beliefs, which is to be the best we can, do the best we can, and love others. The world says this is what can bring humanity together. Is there room in Christianity for this kind of teaching?
— C.D.
Dear C.D.: Many people from around the world claim that they believe in Jesus, the Bible, and many other books. But that isn’t enough to be accepted as a follower of Christ; even the demons believe and tremble (see James 2:19). We must confess and repent of our sins and receive Jesus as Lord and Savior. “But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become the children of God, to those who believe in His name” (John 1:12).
To illustrate, a person can go to the airport with the intention of making a trip to a certain destination. He makes a flight reservation, purchases the ticket, and gets in line at the gate. There are three calls for boarding, but he fails to enter through the gate and walk the ramp to the plane’s cabin. He has not committed himself by getting on board.
A person may believe in God, the Bible, and the church, but not surrender to Christ. This kind of belief does not involve complete commitment and obedience to Him. The moment we receive Him, we are born again and belong wholly to Christ. We come on board when the Holy Spirit takes possession of our souls and God’s nature begins to transform us into His obedient children. We are to pray that His Word will put our hearts and minds on Him, thereby granting peace of mind that comes only from God in Heaven.
