From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What was the meaning of the sign that was put on the cross when Jesus was crucified? I read that it was intended to mock Jesus, is this true?
— C.S.
Dear C.S.: People often rehearse in their minds what it might have been like to have stood at the foot of the cross the day that Jesus was crucified. But few stop to think what Jesus saw as He looked down from the cross upon the people who were crucifying Him. What did He see? He saw skeptics and mockers. His penetrating eyes looked into eyes blinded to the truth. He saw religious leaders gaping at Him as they read the title nailed about His head, with the charge against Him written in three languages: “THIS IS JESUS THE KING OF THE JEWS” (Matthew 27:37).
Intended to mock Jesus, the sign actually proclaimed the greatest truth: Jesus died for all.
The title was written in Hebrew so the religious would understand. It was written in Greek so the cultured world could understand. It was written in Latin so world government could understand.
The message of the cross is for everyone. “For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved” (John 3:17).
The cross shows the immeasurable love of God. Jesus says to the human race, “I will meet you at only one place, and that is the cross — the place of victory.”
Some ask how such a place can be victorious. Because the cross could not hold Jesus Christ. He didn’t stay on that cross, but was gloriously raised from the dead and lives today.